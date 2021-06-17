US Republican Party’s election arm to accept cryptocurrency donations By Cointelegraph

The United States’ National Republican Congressional Committee — the body responsible for coordinating Republican electoral efforts — is introducing donations in cryptocurrencies like (BTC).

The NRCC announced Wednesday on Twitter that the committee will begin accepting crypto donations for election campaigns, sending its fundraising efforts “to the moon.”