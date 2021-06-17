US crypto exchange Kraken eyeing public listing in 2022 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell has revealed that the crypto exchange could go public before the end of 2022.

Powell said this during an interview with Bloomberg TV, stating that the move would be a natural progression for the company in its mission to “bring crypto to the world.”