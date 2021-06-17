Unifty and Moonbeam Unite to Add No-Code NFTs on Polkadot By CoinQuora



Unifty and Moonbeam Unite to Add No-Code NFTs on Polkadot



Unifty and Moonbeam have integrated to enable no-code non-fungible token (NFT) minting and mining on the Polkadot network. In fact, the integration will allow Moonbeam users to easily mint NFTs and set up DeFi and yield farms.

Notably, Unifty is a no-code NFT ecosystem of customized creator-owned NFTs on several platforms including (ETH). Also, the protocol supports tools that enable creators to build powerful NFT based dApps. Thus, paving the way for creating a strong bond between creators, their customers, fans, and the community at large.

Plus, users can use Unifty’s ridge and swap services, as well as its NFT marketplace.

As such, the integration will support…

