UK’s Sunak refuses help for businesses hit by extended COVID-19 restrictions

(Reuters) – British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out further extension of support to businesses in England, despite the UK government forcing many to close for an extra four weeks, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.
“What we did was deliberately go big and go long in terms of the support, we erred on the side of generosity,” Sunak said in an interview to the paper, adding: “We very explicitly said at the time that was to accommodate delays to the road map.”
