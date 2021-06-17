Ukraine says now is time for Russia to withdraw after Biden-Putin summit

Article content

KYIV — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s tough messaging when he met President Vladimir Putin this week and said now was the time to make Russia withdraw from Ukraine.

In the first high-level Ukrainian government reaction since the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva on Wednesday, Kuleba told Reuters that the talks had not caused any concern for Kyiv.

“This summit demonstrated that America is back, and now it’s time to make Russia pull back from Ukraine,” Kuleba said in an interview, adding that Moscow has no power of veto over Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

Kyiv had been wary of the prospect of Biden and Putin cutting a deal about Ukraine’s future without it being present at the table.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters this week he had received reassurances from Biden that Ukraine would not be used as a bargaining tool. But Zelenskiy added that there was “a little skepticism” about whether the Biden-Putin summit would benefit Ukraine.

Zelenskiy has urged NATO members to accelerate Ukraine’s entry into the alliance after a standoff with Russia this year that saw Russia mass additional troops and military equipment near Ukraine’s borders.