U.S. Supreme Court rules for Nestle, Cargill over slavery lawsuit

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit accusing Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA subsidiary of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms, but sidestepped a broader ruling on the permissibility of suits accusing American companies of human rights violations abroad.

The 8-1 ruling authored by Justice Clarence Thomas reversed a lower court decision that had allowed the lawsuit, brought on behalf of former child slaves from Mali who worked at the farms, filed against the companies in 2005 to proceed.

The court ruled the claim could not be brought under the Alien Tort Statute, which lets non-U.S. citizens seek damages in American courts in certain instances, because the plaintiffs did not show that any of the relevant conduct took place within the United States.

“Nearly all the conduct that they say aided and abetted forced labor – providing training, fertilizer tools, and cash to overseas farms – occurred in Ivory Coast,” Thomas wrote.

The business community has long sought to limit corporate liability under this law.

“Nestle never engaged in the egregious child labor alleged in this suit, and we remain unwavering in our dedication to combating child labor in the cocoa industry,” a Nestle spokesperson said.