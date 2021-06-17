U.S. Supreme Court rules for Nestle, Cargill over slavery lawsuit By Reuters

The 8-1 ruling reversed a lower court decision that had allowed the lawsuit, brought on behalf of former child slaves from Mali who worked at the farms, filed against the companies in 2005 to proceed.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit accusing Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA (SIX:) subsidiary of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms, but sidestepped a broader ruling on the permissibility of suits accusing American companies of human rights violations abroad.

