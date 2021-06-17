U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.62% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.62% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index lost 0.04%, and the index climbed 0.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.36% or 3.50 points to trade at 260.88 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.26% or 1.64 points to end at 131.79 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was up 1.11% or 2.56 points to 232.16 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 3.54% or 7.68 points to trade at 209.48 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 3.13% or 2.05 points to end at 63.54 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 2.87% or 4.48 points to 151.79.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.54% to 84.55, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 5.04% to settle at 257.07 and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.87% to close at 132.33.

The worst performers were Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which was down 7.93% to 32.03 in late trade, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 7.60% to settle at 28.22 and DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which was down 7.54% to 37.88 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Midatech Pharma PLC ADR (NASDAQ:) which rose 41.67% to 2.8900, 9F Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 26.91% to settle at 2.83 and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 25.99% to close at 4.120.

The worst performers were Utime Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 73.29% to 15.76 in late trade, CureVac NV (NASDAQ:) which lost 38.97% to settle at 57.85 and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.56% to 6.020 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2198 to 986 and 104 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1983 fell and 1469 advanced, while 178 ended unchanged.

Shares in Utime Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 73.29% or 43.24 to 15.76.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.20% to 17.75.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 4.63% or 86.25 to $1775.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July fell 1.64% or 1.18 to hit $70.97 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 1.80% or 1.34 to trade at $73.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.76% to 1.1903, while USD/JPY fell 0.37% to 110.28.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.80% at 91.938.

