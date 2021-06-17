U.S. senators propose new 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday proposed a new 25% investment tax credit for investments in semiconductor

manufacturing as Congress works to speed U.S. chips production.

The proposal sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and the top Republican Senator Mike Crapo along with

Mark Warner, John Cornyn, Debbie Stabenow and Steve Daines would provide “reasonable, targeted incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing,” they said in a statement.

Last week, the Senate voted 68-32 to approve spending $52 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, including $2 billion dedicated to chips used by automakers.

