U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Biden NTSB chair nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee plans to hold a confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden’s nominee to chair the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on June 24, sources said on Thursday.

Reuters reported the planned nomination of current NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy to serve as the board chair on April 22. Homendy has served on the board since 2018 and previously was a senior legislative staffer working on transportation issues.

The NTSB is an independent federal agency charged with investigating all civil aviation accidents in the United States and significant accidents in other modes of transportation.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt has said he will step down on June 30.

