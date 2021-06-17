U.S. safety agency says it has opened probes into 10 Tesla crash deaths since 2016 By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday they have opened 30 investigations into Tesla (NASDAQ:) crashes involving 10 deaths since 2016 where advanced driver assistance systems were suspected of use.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a list offering details about crashes under review by its Special Crash Investigations programs.

The agency, which has previously confirmed some specific Tesla crash investigations, had not previously released to Reuters a full accounting of all Tesla crashes investigated where Tesla’s Autopilot system was suspected of being involved.

Of the 30 Tesla crashes, NHTSA has ruled out Tesla’s Autopilot in three and published reports on two of the crashes.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

