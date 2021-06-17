U.S. motor vehicle travel jumped by 55% in April over 2020 levels By Reuters

© Reuters. Motorists line up at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic testing in Leesburg, Virginia, U.S., May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. motorists drove 55% more miles in April over pandemic levels in 2020 as more Americans return to offices and resume trips.
The Federal Highway Administration said motorists drove 256.5 billion miles in April, up 90.6 billion miles over April 2020. In seasonally adjusted figures, travel in April was down 4.7% or 12.3 billion miles, versus March 2021, the agency said.
