U.S. House backs repeal of 2002 authorization used for Iraq War By Reuters

U.S. House backs repeal of 2002 authorization used for Iraq War

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: Clouds pass over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2018.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday backed the repeal of the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force that allowed the war in Iraq, as lawmakers work to pull back the authority to declare war from the White House.

As voting continued, the tally was 265 to 162 in favor of repealing the authorization, with almost every Democrat backing repeal and most Republicans opposing it. To be enacted, the measure must also be approved by the Senate – where its prospects are less certain – and signed into law by President Joe Biden, who has said he supports repeal.

