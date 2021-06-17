U.S. FCC votes to launch further crackdown on Huawei, ZTE equipment By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 4-0 Thursday to advance a plan to end installation of equipment in U.S. telecommunications networks from Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE (HK:) and to halt equipment authorizations for applications from those companies.
Under the proposed rules that won initial approval Thursday, the FCC could also revoke prior equipment authorizations issued to Chinese companies. Huawei called the FCC revision “misguided and unnecessarily punitive.” FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the FCC has approved more than 3,000 applications from Huawei since 2018.
