Tony Hawk Tweeting His Hilarious And Awkward Interactions

It really is funny every time.
This is Tony Hawk.
It was important for me to clarify that because apparently no one ever knows who he is:
For years now, Tony Hawk has been tweeting about times people have come up to him and told him he *looks familiar.*
It happens at rental car agencies:
It happens at drive-throughs:
He’s not safe at random paintball places:
He can’t avoid it at NYC delis:
Everyone seems to think they know him:
People confuse him for Tom Brady:
They think he’s a YouTuber:
From taxis in Paris…
… to Cure concerts in Greece…
…to the ocean in Hawaii:
…the man can’t go anywhere without a “do you know you look like Tony Hawk?”
It’s never-ending:
And it’s unavoidable:
It’s also funny when they realize it’s actually him:
Sometimes it works to his advantage:
Sometimes it’s just a little bit mean:
Either way, I never get sick of the stories:
Keep it up, Brady!
