Tom Hiddleston's Cutest Instagram Posts

Bradly Lamb
Because who doesn’t love Loki?

Tom Hiddleston is pretty much the definition of swoon-worthy.

He’s charmed audiences with his English accent and stellar acting skills in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Crimson Peak and Kong: Skull Island.


John Phillips / Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

Plus, there’s honestly no better fit for Loki than this devilishly handsome actor.

We’ve rounded up some of Tom’s best Instagram posts that’ll make you a bigger fan of him than you were before. Check them out below:

1.

To start, this classic black-and-white portrait:

2.

This candid shot where he’s dapper as ever:

3.

This Loki-inspired selfie:

4.

This artsy collage of newspapers:

5.

This photo opp with Samuel L. Jackson:

6.

This one where he raised a toast:

7.

This nostalgic side-by-side with Chris Hemsworth:

8.

This photo that’ll have you seeing double:

9.

This shadowy snapshot:

10.

This behind-the-scenes video:

11.

This Broadway selfie:

12.

This sweet meet-and-greet:

13.

This Kong: Skull Island cast appreciation post:

14.

This life-changing experience in South Sudan:

15.

This colorful Loki mural:

16.

This candlelight dinner with friends:

17.

This travel-ready group photo:

18.

This late night talk show convo:

19.

Finally, this video where he was getting prepped for Loki:

What’s your favorite Tom Hiddleston role? Let us know in the comments!

