Tom Hiddleston’s Cutest Instagram Posts

Because who doesn’t love Loki?
Tom Hiddleston is pretty much the definition of swoon-worthy.
He’s charmed audiences with his English accent and stellar acting skills in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Crimson Peak and Kong: Skull Island.
Plus, there’s honestly no better fit for Loki than this devilishly handsome actor.
We’ve rounded up some of Tom’s best Instagram posts that’ll make you a bigger fan of him than you were before. Check them out below:
1.
To start, this classic black-and-white portrait:
2.
This candid shot where he’s dapper as ever:
3.
This Loki-inspired selfie:
4.
This artsy collage of newspapers:
5.
This photo opp with Samuel L. Jackson:
6.
This one where he raised a toast:
7.
This nostalgic side-by-side with Chris Hemsworth:
8.
This photo that’ll have you seeing double:
9.
This shadowy snapshot:
10.
This behind-the-scenes video:
11.
This Broadway selfie:
12.
This sweet meet-and-greet:
13.
This Kong: Skull Island cast appreciation post:
14.
This life-changing experience in South Sudan:
15.
This colorful Loki mural:
16.
This candlelight dinner with friends:
17.
This travel-ready group photo:
18.
This late night talk show convo:
19.
Finally, this video where he was getting prepped for Loki:
What’s your favorite Tom Hiddleston role? Let us know in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!