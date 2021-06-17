Tom Hiddleston Hottest Photos

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

From his Midnight in Paris era as F. Scott Fitzgerald to now.


Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

The English actor is most known for playing the devilishly charming MCU villain God of Mischief Loki, Thor’s younger — and hotter (argue with the wall) — brother (played by Chris Hemsworth). 

Let’s talk about why you’re here. Loki is out and you are now scouring the internet as you revisit your obsession with its star.


Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Tom Hiddleston literally invented the hot-and-damaged-bad-boy-trope-with-a-solid-enough-redemption-arc-that-justifies-your-infatuation-with-him-from-the-get-go. No, I will not speak on the chains because this post is marked “tame” and not “NSFW.”

Sure he tried to destroy the world on multiple occasions, but he looked damn good while doing it.


Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

I mean, look at this cutie.

There’s a reason IMDb lists one of his trademarks as his “wide, warm smile.”


Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Via Getty Images

And let’s not forget his “expressive blue-green eyes” and “deep smooth voice.”

I would like to start a discussion thread dedicated to just this photo.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

What conversations do you think Benedict Cumberbatch, Teyonah Parris, and Tom Hiddleston have? Maybe they sit around sharing notes on their dazzling smiles and defined cheekbones. I don’t know, but I desperately want to.

Unbeknownst to himself, Hiddleston invented the smize.


Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Let’s talk about this 2016 photoshoot he had with W Magazine.

And this GQ shoot in 2017.

And I love a man who can play sports.

This headshot speaks for itself.

If I speak…


Pietro D’aprano / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

The way the camera is only focused on Tom…exactly.

Something about the black-and-white filter gives it a certain je ne sais quoi.


Mark Bozek / Getty Images

The velvet suit and bow tie combo is such a look.

Are you kidding me?!


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

I had to include this one with Elizabeth Olsen (thee Wanda Maximoff) because 1. Faves and 2. It’s adorable.


Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

I would give so many things to have someone look at me the way Elizabeth is smiling at Tom.

I will simply leave this image here.


Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Cheekbones, side profile, suit, should I go on?

Did you know that Megan Thee Stallion’s lyric in “Girls in the Hood” also applies to Tom Hiddleston?


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

As this 2012 photo showcases, the Houston rapper is correct in telling her listeners to “check the throwback pics” because Tom Hiddleston has indeed been “that bitch.”

You thought I was going to end this post without a shirtless pic?


Des Willie//The Ink Factory / AMC

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR