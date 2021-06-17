The Graph Foundation taps protocol infrastructure developer for $60M grant By Cointelegraph

The Graph Foundation, the grants program behind the (ETH) indexing protocol, has tapped StreamingFast to further the development of its so-called decentralized internet, potentially setting the stage for more real-world use cases of Web 3.0.

StreamingFast will provide The Graph with its infrastructure platform, core IP and API products, as well as access to core developers and other human resources, the companies announced Thursday. In addition to receiving the $60 million grant, StreamingFast will become part of The Graph’s ecosystem and a core component of its long-term infrastructure plans.