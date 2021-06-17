Terrorist groups could pose threat to U.S. in two years from Afghanistan: Pentagon leaders By Reuters



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. military leaders said on Thursday that international militant groups like al Qaeda could pose a threat to the U.S. homeland and America’s allies in two years.

“It would take possibly two years for them to develop that capability,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a Congressional hearing.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said he agreed with the timeline and there was a medium risk at the moment.

“If there was a collapse of the government, or a dissolution of the Afghan security forces, that risk would obviously increase,” Milley said.