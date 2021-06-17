Temperatures soar again in U.S. Southwest heatwave, misery spreads east

Article content

LOS ANGELES — A baking heatwave that has gripped the U.S. Southwest for three days spread eastward to Iowa and Missouri on Thursday, while punishing the hardest-hit areas with record high temperatures that have strained power systems.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for much of the Southwest, including Arizona, southern Nevada, much of California and southern Utah. Heat advisories were issued for parts of the Central Plains, including Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.

“It’s a pretty big impact with respect to where the record heat is,” National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Oravec said from the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

A high-pressure system has been parked for three days over the Southwest, a region used to temperatures of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) between now and September.

“But now the temperatures in the last several days, especially today, are going anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees above average,” Oravec said.

Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday tied its all-time high temperature since record-keeping began in 1894, at 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius).

Forecasters say more records could fall on Thursday, where by late-afternoon temperatures could hit 117 degrees (47 degrees Celsius) in Phoenix, and 113 (45 degrees Celsius) in Las Vegas.