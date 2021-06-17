Tech stocks to drag Wall St lower after Fed’s taper talk By Reuters

(Reuters) – Technology stocks were set to lead Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it could start tapering its massive stimulus earlier than expected, piling pressure on a sector that is seen as vulnerable to higher interest rates.

Shares of tech-heavyweights Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) and Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc, which soared last year on the back of an ultra-loose policy by the Fed, fell between 0.4% and 0.6% in early deals.

Investors are now razor focused on weekly jobless claims data that is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to lend credence to the central bank’s projections of a speedy economic recovery.

In a hawkish surprise on Wednesday, the Fed hinted at two rate hikes in 2023, a year earlier than expected and also said it sees inflation hitting 3.4% this year, well above its initial 2% goal.

dropped to a near one-month low, with Cisco (NASDAQ:) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:) among the top losers in early trade.

Rate-sensitive lenders including Citigroup (NYSE:), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), Bank of America (NYSE:) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:), on the other hand, rose between 0.4% and 0.7%.

At 6:54 a.m. ET, were down 76.5 points, or 0.55%, Dow e-minis were down 116 points, or 0.34%, were down 15.25 points, or 0.36%.

In corporate news, U.S.-listed shares of CureVac NV tumbled 45% after the German biotech said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing study’s main goal.

Investors are also waiting for quarterly earnings reports from Kroger (NYSE:) and Adobe (NASDAQ:) later in the day.

