Taiwan May export orders seen up for 15th straight month: Reuters poll By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A container is lifted at Keelung port, northern Taiwan, October 30, 2015. Taiwan narrowly dodged a recession in the third quarter even as the economy contracted for the first time since the global financial crisis, with exporters suffering a c

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders likely rose in May for the 15th month in a row, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by strong sustained demand for technology products during lockdowns as millions of people work from home and take classes remotely.

The median forecast from a poll of 10 economists expects export orders to surge 40.15% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 20.5% to 45%.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia’s exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Despite a spike in domestic COVID-19 cases, Taiwan’s economy remains strong with exports unaffected.

The island’s April export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 42.6% year-on-year to $54.93 billion.

Taiwan’s manufacturers, such as the world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ:).

The data for May will be released on Monday, June 21.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR