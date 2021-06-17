SynFutures raises $14M for derivatives DEX supporting ‘anything with a price feed’ By Cointelegraph

SynFutures raises $14M for derivatives DEX supporting ‘anything with a price feed’
Forthcoming decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures has closed an oversubscribed $14 million Series A funding round led by Polychain Capital.
The automated market maker’s funding round also saw participation from other heavyweight crypto investors including Pantera Capital, Framework, and Wintermute. Including the DEX’s January 2021 seed round, SynFutures has nowraised $15.4 million in total.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.