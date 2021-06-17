Stock Slide Extends to Third Day; Bond Yields Fall: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.S. stocks turned mostly lower for a third day amid nervousness about an acceleration in future U.S. interest-rate increases. The energy and materials sectors pushed the S&P 500 Index into the red. Technology shares had rallied earlier, with the Nasdaq 100 rising more than 1%, as investors rotated back to growth oriented stocks.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose for a fifth day, the longest winning streak since March 2020. Yields on longer maturity Treasuries retreated after spiking Wednesday.| “Bottom line, yesterday’s more hawkish than expected Fed decision isn’t a bearish game changer,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter. “But, it does limit the path to sustainably higher prices in stocks, and leaves this market now more vulnerable to additional negative headlines causing a pullback.” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the risks of inflation and said Wednesday that policymakers had begun a discussion about scaling back bond purchases. Policy makers’ dot plot showed they anticipate two rate increases by the end of 2023, a faster-than-expected pace of tightening. This marked a turning point in the Fed’s communication to global markets, which had so far been ultra-dovish.

Article content U.S. Stocks, Bonds Are Moving Together Like It’s the ’90s: Chart While Powell downplayed the risk of any immediate rate increase, some investors interpreted his comments as preparing markets for a hawkish tilt and an eventual tapering. His remarks followed the Fed’s latest projections, which included upward revisions to its outlook for inflation and interest rates. “2023 is a long way off and I think we’ve already started to see markets stabilize,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “This economic environment is still an excellent environment for companies .” Elsewhere, CureVac NV plunged 43% in German trading after a study found that its Covid-19 vaccine fell short of targets. The findings, though preliminary, throw the future of the vaccine into question as wealthy nations around the world move swiftly to inoculate their populations with shots already available. Copper fell in London to the lowest in two months. The rally in metals has stalled in recent weeks and copper has retreated from last month’s record as concerns about cost pressures spurred expectations stimulus that had been supporting the global recovery would be scaled back. Copper producer Freeport-McMoran and Newmont slumped. For more market commentary, follow the MLIV blog. Here are some key events to watch this week: The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is on Friday These are some of the main moves in markets:

Article content Stocks The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 19 as of 12:36 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, more than any closing loss since May 12The MSCI World index fell 0.8%, more than any closing loss since May 12 Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%, climbing for the fifth straight day, the longest winning streak since March 23, 2020The euro fell 0.8% to the lowest since April 7The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3904The Japanese yen surged 0.4%, more than any closing gain since June 4 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points, more than any closing loss since Feb. 26Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points, more than any closing gain since March 3Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points, more than any closing gain since June 3 Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.1%, the most since May 19Gold futures fell 4.8%, the most in about 10 months ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

