Spain’s Acciona targets 9.8 billion valuation through renewables IPO By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish energy, construction and services conglomerate Acciona, is seen during company’s annual shareholders meeting in Alcobendas, outside Madrid, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish energy and infrastructure group Acciona said on Thursday it was targeting a valuation of up to 9.8 billion euros ($11.66 billion) for its energy business following the listing of 25% of this unit.

Acciona said in a statement it planned to price its energy unit on the domestic stock market at between 26.73 euros and 29.76 euros per share, raising as much as 2.45 billion euros through a placement aimed exclusively at institutional investors.

The price range would give its energy unit a valuation of between 9.8 billion euros 8.8 billion euros, higher than the current group’s valuation of 7.56 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8402 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR