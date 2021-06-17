Spain’s Acciona seeks $11.6 bln valuation with renewables IPO

Article content

MADRID — Spain’s Acciona said on Thursday it was targeting a valuation of up to 9.8 billion euros ($11.66 billion) for its energy business following the listing of up to 25% of this unit, in what is set to be one of the biggest in a record year so far for listings in Europe.

The deal targets a lower valuation than the 12.1 billion euros achieved by Vodafone’s infrastructure unit Vantage Towers in a blockbuster deal in March but higher than the 7.6 billion pounds ($10.58 billion) achieved by British online food company Deliveroo in March.

The energy and infrastructure group said in a statement it planned to price its energy unit on the domestic stock market at between 26.73 euros and 29.76 euros per share, raising as much as 2.45 billion euros without taking into account an over-allotment option to the joint global coordinators of the deal.

The planned IPO, which initially offers between 15% and 25% of its renewable business and is the largest in Spain in more than six years, has been one of the most closely watched deals in Europe.

Renewable energy stocks have pulled back from their January highs, casting some doubt over whether the sector would be as warmly viewed by investors as previously. Smaller renewable firm OPDenergy pulled a planned Madrid IPO earlier this year, while Ecoener downsized its transaction.