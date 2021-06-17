Scarlett Johansson Reflects On Black Window’s Sexualization

“The character is so sexualized, you know?”
Since taking on the role in 2010, Scarlett says the character has evolved to become much more than just “a piece of ass.”
“You look back at Iron Man 2 and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know? Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever — like a piece of ass, really,” Scarlett told Collider.
She continued, “Tony even refers to her as something like that at one point. What does he say? ‘I want some.’ And at one point calls her a piece of meat, and maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment.”
Scarlett says that back then her “thinking was different,” and she may have even measured her self-worth with that type of comment.
“Obviously, 10 years have passed, and things have happened, and I have a much different, more evolved understanding of myself. As a woman, I’m in a different place in my life, you know?” Scarlett explained.
She continued, “I felt more forgiving of myself, as a woman…I’m more accepting of myself, I think. All of that is related to that move away from the kind of hyper-sexualization of this character.”
Scarlett added that she’s thankful for the change and is glad to have had any part in the shift.
“Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message, but it’s been incredible to be a part of that shift and be able to come out the other side and be a part of that old story, but also progress. Evolve. I think it’s pretty cool,” Scarlett concluded.
Black Widow opens both in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9.
TV and Movies
