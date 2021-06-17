Home Business Scammers mail out fake hardware wallets to victims of Ledger data breach...

Scammers mail out fake hardware wallets to victims of Ledger data breach By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Scammers mail out fake hardware wallets to victims of Ledger data breach

The consequences of Ledger’s major data breach continue to be felt almost a year later. One contributor to the r/ledgerwallet forum on Reddit, writing under the tag “u/jjrand” and self-identified as one of those affected by the breach, has posted images of what appears to be a fake Ledger Nano X wallet received in the mail.

Wrapped in seemingly authentic packaging, the device nonetheless included several tell-tale signs that sparked the contributor’s suspicion. Most jarringly, the package came together with a poorly written letter claiming to be signed by Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier, telling its recipient:

Box containing allegedly fraudulent Ledger device, received by reddit user yu/jjrand. Source: Reddit
Scam letter purportedly written and signed by Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier. Source: Reddit
Back of fake Ledger device. Source: Reddit, with highlight added by Mike Gover
Back of authentic Ledger device. Source: BleepingComputer