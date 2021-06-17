Scammers mail out fake hardware wallets to victims of Ledger data breach By Cointelegraph

Scammers mail out fake hardware wallets to victims of Ledger data breach
The consequences of Ledger’s major data breach continue to be felt almost a year later. One contributor to the r/ledgerwallet forum on Reddit, writing under the tag “u/jjrand” and self-identified as one of those affected by the breach, has posted images of what appears to be a fake Ledger Nano X wallet received in the mail.
Wrapped in seemingly authentic packaging, the device nonetheless included several tell-tale signs that sparked the contributor’s suspicion. Most jarringly, the package came together with a poorly written letter claiming to be signed by Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier, telling its recipient:
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.