Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.03% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.03%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:), which rose 7.31% or 1.46 points to trade at 21.44 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Public Transport Co. (SE:) added 4.79% or 1.25 points to end at 27.35 and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) was up 4.65% or 1.20 points to 27.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Taleem REIT Fund (SE:), which fell 3.57% or 0.56 points to trade at 15.12 at the close. Salama Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 2.87% or 0.80 points to end at 27.10 and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (SE:) was down 2.86% or 4.80 points to 163.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 98 to 88 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 7.31% or 1.46 to 21.44. Shares in Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.65% or 1.20 to 27.00.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.36% or 0.26 to $71.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.56% or 0.42 to hit $73.97 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 4.45% or 82.90 to trade at $1778.50 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.58% to 4.4718, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.64% at 91.795.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR