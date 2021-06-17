Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.03% By Investing.com



Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.03%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:), which rose 7.31% or 1.46 points to trade at 21.44 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Public Transport Co. (SE:) added 4.79% or 1.25 points to end at 27.35 and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) was up 4.65% or 1.20 points to 27.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Taleem REIT Fund (SE:), which fell 3.57% or 0.56 points to trade at 15.12 at the close. Salama Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 2.87% or 0.80 points to end at 27.10 and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (SE:) was down 2.86% or 4.80 points to 163.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 98 to 88 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 7.31% or 1.46 to 21.44. Shares in Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.65% or 1.20 to 27.00.

Crude oil for July delivery was down 0.36% or 0.26 to $71.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.56% or 0.42 to hit $73.97 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 4.45% or 82.90 to trade at $1778.50 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.58% to 4.4718, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.64% at 91.795.