Red Moon Hires PRmediaNow | Financial Post

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Moon Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Red Moon” – TSXV: RMK) has entered into an agreement with PRmediaNow, pursuant to which the firm will provide media relations services to Red Moon for an initial term of six months.

PRmediaNow’s award-winning team of public relations professionals, media researchers and former national journalists has extensive experience securing editorial placements for public companies in leading business, investment, finance, technology, industry-trades, and all targeted media verticals.

With a head office in Ottawa, and a satellite division in Tampa Bay, Florida, PRmediaNow delivers PR programs that lead to valuable media coverage, viral social media exposure, website traffic, investor interest, and business building opportunities.

Scott Ledingham of PRmediaNow commented, “Red Moon is a unique and compelling story. Anchored by its advanced-staged Great Atlantic Salt Project, and the newly-added value of a renewable energy storage spinout with the emergence of the Fischell’s Brook Salt Dome, Red Moon is really at the forefront of a resource ‘revolution’ in Newfoundland underpinned by a modern-day staking rush and the clean energy transition. Availability of regional supply is an issue in the robust North American road salt market which greatly elevates the importance of Great Atlantic. We’re thrilled to work with Red Moon, sharing this exciting story with the world.”

Patrick Laracy, Red Moon CEO, commented: “As dramatic as the first half of 2021 has been for Red Moon, engaging with PRmediaNow is ideal timing as activity ramps up on the project front through the balance of the year. The team at PRmediaNow has the experience and the bandwidth to attract more positive attention to Red Moon within the broader context of the growing interest in the Newfoundland and Labrador resource sector including opportunities in the emerging ‘green’ energy transition.”

Red Moon will pay PRmediaNow a fee of $3,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, and PRmediaNow will also be granted stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares of Red Moon at a price of $0.80 per share for a term of two years. The options are in accordance with Red Moon’s stock option plan and vest quarterly over one year. The services agreement, effective June 16, 2021, and grant of options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Red Moon Resources

Red Moon Resources is an emerging commodities leader in Atlantic Canada, focused on Newfoundland and Labrador, with 100-per-cent working interest ownership of the Great Atlantic Salt Project in addition to a producing gypsum mine, an early-stage nepheline discovery, and strategic ground covering the Fischell’s Brook Salt Dome and adjacent claims.

