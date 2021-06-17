People Love Anthony Ramos As Usnavi In The Heights

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

“The KING of ‘knows the assignment.'”

In the Heights was released last week in theaters(!) and on HBO Max, and though it’s seen its fair share of controversy, one thing pretty much everyone agrees on is that Anthony Ramos crushed it in the lead role of Usnavi.


Macall Polay / © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

From compliments to marriage proposals, to GIFs aplenty and gorgeous fan art, Ramos’s Usnavi is having fans of the film feeling all kinds of ways.


Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Check out some gushing tributes to #Ramosnavi below!

@ARamosofficial is not only the KING of the phrase “knows the assignment”, but he’s so passionate about the assignment that he convinces other students to form a study group! #InTheHeightsMovie #Usnavi


Also congratulations to @ARamosofficial – you are a STAR!! Not only with the singing &amp; dancing but the emotional scenes in this movie were so beautiful. Your delivery was incredible. #InTheHeightsMovie #USNAVI


So @intheheights gave me ALL emotions! @Lin_Manuel is a master!! The nods to his inspirations! I think I cried 5 times in the first 30mins then continued throughout. It’s like “Rent meets West Side Story” of a new generation❤️ #InTheHeights oh, and Anthony Ramos was perfection!


Finally got to see #InTheHeights last night and it was such a joy to watch! #Anthonyramos is a movie star on the rise 😍
There’s also so much fan art happening already:

Did you flip out for Anthony’s Usnavi, too? Let us know in the comments!

