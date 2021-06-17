People From the US Can Now Buy and Trade FTM as Gemini Lists Fantom By CoinQuora



People From the US Can Now Buy and Trade FTM as Gemini Lists Fantom



Fantom, one of the few blockchain projects that have withstood the tests of 2021 and have remained trending, hits another significant milestone by entering into the US cryptocurrency market through Gemini’s listing of FTM on its exchange.

Fantom is one of the projects that survived the recent crash as people held onto the trending digital asset. As a blockchain project aiming to alleviate the pressures and frustrations users of other platforms have regarding useability, cost, transaction speed and security, the platform has been trending since the beginning of 2021. While other cryptocurrencies have fallen in the volatile 2021 market, Fantom has held its value and presents an undeniable opportunity!

It has been no secret that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have been crashing, yet Fantom has held an excellent value. Fantom being listed by Gemini is the first US-based exchange to lis…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora