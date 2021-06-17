People From the US Can Now Buy and Trade FTM as Gemini Lists Fantom By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

People From the US Can Now Buy and Trade FTM as Gemini Lists Fantom

Fantom, one of the few blockchain projects that have withstood the tests of 2021 and have remained trending, hits another significant milestone by entering into the US cryptocurrency market through Gemini’s listing of FTM on its exchange.

Fantom is one of the projects that survived the recent crash as people held onto the trending digital asset. As a blockchain project aiming to alleviate the pressures and frustrations users of other platforms have regarding useability, cost, transaction speed and security, the platform has been trending since the beginning of 2021. While other cryptocurrencies have fallen in the volatile 2021 market, Fantom has held its value and presents an undeniable opportunity!

It has been no secret that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have been crashing, yet Fantom has held an excellent value. Fantom being listed by Gemini is the first US-based exchange to lis…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR