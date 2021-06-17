PayPal, Salesforce contribute to TRM Labs’ $14M investment round By Cointelegraph

Blockchain intelligence platform TRM Labs has secured $14 million in Series A funding from venture funds across the crypto and technology sectors, sending a strong signal that major investors are backing digital-asset projects with ever-growing conviction.

The venture capital arms of PayPal and Salesforce (NYSE:) contributed to the raise, which was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, a VC with 130 IPOs under its belt. The full list of investors includes Initialized Capital, Jump Capital, Operator Partners, Blockchain Capital and executives from Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc.