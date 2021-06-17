Old World Order Is Back in Stocks as Reopening Trade Takes Lumps

Article content

(Bloomberg) — In the stock market, what’s old is new again.

Tech stocks, last year’s undisputed champs, are back in favor — at least for a day — besting economically sensitive reflation trades yet again after the Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday it’s preparing to slow stimulus. A NYSE Fang Index of megacap tech players rose 1.8% Thursday, its best one-day performance since the start of June. Even a basket of profitless tech firms advanced, while the Russell 2000 growth index trumped a value gauge by the most in more than three months while Treasury yields fluctuated wildly.

“The recent moves across the curve are being interpreted by some as a sign of declining growth prospects,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “And when the outlook for growth dims, investors gravitate back to growth-oriented stocks.”

The reordering in markets comes a day after Fed officials acknowledged the risks of inflation and said that they had begun a discussion about scaling back bond purchases. Policy makers’ dot plot showed they anticipate two rate increases by the end of 2023, which for some investors signaled a faster-than-expected pace of tightening. This marked a turning point in the Fed’s communication to global markets, which had so far been ultra-dovish.