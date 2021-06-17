Nuclear Talks Set to Extend Beyond Election: Iran Snapshot

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran’s nuclear talks in Vienna and how they are affecting energy markets.

Latest Developments

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff said on Wednesday there will be “good news in the coming weeks” from negotiations with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which limited Tehran’s atomic activities in return for U.S. sanctions relief. Still, France’s Foreign Ministry said “significant disagreements” remain and German officials said the negotiations had entered a “difficult phase,” suggesting a deal is far from imminent.

With Iran holding presidential elections on June 18, the talks will spill over into the political transition period that lasts until around August. Rouhani, who helped secure the original deal, is keen to see it fully restored by then. After serving two terms, he is standing down and is widely expected to be replaced by a hardline conservative, most likely cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

Latest coverage

