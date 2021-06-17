Not sure if the bulls are back? Here’s how the golden cross spots trend reversals By Cointelegraph

Not sure if the bulls are back? Here’s how the golden cross spots trend reversals
The most important aspect in trading is to correctly identify the long-term trend. Once this is done, the rest of the steps are not very difficult because all a trader needs to do is look for buying opportunities in an uptrend and selling opportunities in a downtrend.
In reality, many traders complicate the process by waiting for lower levels to buy in a bull market and missing a large portion of the rally. Then, when the trend reverses and the price starts falling, the same traders start buying, which usually results in losses.
