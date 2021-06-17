Not sure if the bulls are back? Here’s how the golden cross spots trend reversals By Cointelegraph



Not sure if the bulls are back? Here’s how the golden cross spots trend reversals



The most important aspect in trading is to correctly identify the long-term trend. Once this is done, the rest of the steps are not very difficult because all a trader needs to do is look for buying opportunities in an uptrend and selling opportunities in a downtrend.

In reality, many traders complicate the process by waiting for lower levels to buy in a bull market and missing a large portion of the rally. Then, when the trend reverses and the price starts falling, the same traders start buying, which usually results in losses.

daily chart. Source: TradingView

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

EOS/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

