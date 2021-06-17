Nikkei tracks Nasdaq’s solid finish overnight, Toyota drags Topix

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei inched up on Friday as technology stocks tracked a strong finish on the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, while the broader Topix index fell after Toyota Motor retreated from its record high.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.33% by 0209 GMT, while the broader Topix inched down 0.17% to 1,960.11.

The Nasdaq ended 13 points short of its record finish earlier this week, but it was still the index’s second-highest close ever, adding 121.67 points, or 0.87%, to 14,161.35.

“The market has been unsettled all week and it will be difficult to decide how to allocate money going forward as the direction of the U.S. rates remain unclear,” said Soichiro Matsumoto, chief investment officer Japan at Credit Suisse Private Banking.

Back home, Japan may hold the Olympics with spectators despite opposition from medical experts, raising concerns that the Summer Games could spark another surge in COVID-19 infections.

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee wants to allow up to 10,000 spectators for Olympic stadiums, local media reported.

“The Olympics is making the Japanese market’s outlook unclear, which is why the market has failed to catch up with those in the U.S. and Europe,” Matsumoto said.