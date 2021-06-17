Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Have Twins, Zion And Zilly

Nick became a father once again this week when professional DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to two twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion “Zilly” Heir Cannon.
She shared the good news on Instagram, and she’s absolutely glowing.
He is also the father to a 3-year-old son named Golden and an infant daughter named Powerful Queen, both with model Brittany Bell.
According to People, Abby announced that Nick was the father of Zion and Zilly back in April, with a gorgeous maternity photoshoot. However, the post has since been deleted.
“Our dearest sons — my miracle babies. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” she wrote in the caption. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one, but two little angels. I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth, just like your Daddy. [I pray] that God bless[es] you and your brother, and guide[s] you into living out your full purpose.”
“Your dad and I will always be here for you both, in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key… You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you.”
Congrats to Nick and Abby!
