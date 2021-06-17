Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Have Twins, Zion And Zilly

“Our dearest sons — my miracle babies. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy,” she wrote in the caption. “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one, but two little angels. I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth, just like your Daddy. [I pray] that God bless[es] you and your brother, and guide[s] you into living out your full purpose.”