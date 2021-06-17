Neil Patrick Harris Suits up for Bitcoin ATM Campaign By CoinQuora



Neil Patrick Harris Suits up for Bitcoin ATM Campaign



Neil Patrick Harris joins hands with CoinFlip for a ATM campaign.

To potential new investors, his message translates to — have you met Bitcoin?

With this campaign, he aims to make it clear to people just how easy it is to invest in Bitcoin.

In a legen — wait for it — dary move, Neil Patrick Harris reveals his partnership with CoinFlip, a Bitcoin ATM operator. Together the two aim to launch a new ad campaign to elevate awareness on the ease of using Bitcoin ATMs.

The story of how Neil Patrick Harris met Bitcoin goes back to Bitcoin’s early days. The renowned actor reveals that he is an early Bitcoin investor. In detail, he reminisces about the time he first heard of Bitcoin. He specifies that although he didn’t understand the technology behind it, he couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to invest.

Moreover, back then the price of Bitcoin was extremely low compared to where it stands now. Harr…

