NBA 76ers joins fan token platform Socios By Cointelegraph

NBA 76ers joins fan token platform Socios
Socios, the blockchain-based platform responsible for tokenizing many popular sports franchises, has said the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team will be joining its roster.
In a Thursday announcement from Socios, the platform said as part of the partnership the 76ers, or the Sixers, will integrate branding from the fan token site across the physical and digital space. Socios will appear on screens in the team’s home venue, the Wells Fargo (NYSE:) Center in Philadelphia, as well as on its website and social media.
