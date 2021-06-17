NASCAR driver opts for crypto payment in sponsorship deal By Cointelegraph

NASCAR driver opts for crypto payment in sponsorship deal
Landon Cassill, a professional race car driver in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, will be receiving part of his salary in and as part of a sponsorship with crypto broker Voyager.
According to a Thursday report from the Associated Press, Voyager has finalized a 19-year agreement to sponsor Cassill starting this weekend at the NASCAR race at the Nashville Superspeedway. Cassill said the firm would pay for the deal entirely in crypto, with a “portfolio of various digital assets” that includes Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC).
