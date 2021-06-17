Mirror Protocol silently rallies 30% overnight despite crypto market slump By Cointelegraph

Mirror Protocol silently rallies 30% overnight despite crypto market slump
Mirror Protocol (MIR) emerged as one of the best performing tokens in the cryptocurrency market on May 17, even as its top trading rivals (BTC) and Ether (ETH) struggled to find direction after a depressive previous daily session.
The MIR/USD exchange rate surged by up to 26.71% to reclaim its two-week high of $4.974. The pair’s move uphill came as a part of a broader upside correction that started on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve revealed its intention to hike benchmark interest rates by the end of 2023.
