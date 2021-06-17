‘Millionaire’ whales gobble up 90,000 Bitcoin over past 25 days By Cointelegraph

‘Millionaire’ whales gobble up 90,000 Bitcoin over past 25 days
whales are stocking up, with “millionaire” addresses accumulating around 90,000 Bitcoin worth $367 billion over the past 25 days.
The accumulation was identified by crypto market data aggregator Santiment, which identified that wallets holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC — described by Santiment as “millionaire tier” addresses — are now the largest segment of Bitcoin hodlers and currently account for 48.7% of Bitcoin’s supply.
