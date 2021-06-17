‘Millionaire’ whales gobble up 90,000 Bitcoin over past 25 days By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
whales are stocking up, with “millionaire” addresses accumulating around 90,000 Bitcoin worth $367 billion over the past 25 days.

The accumulation was identified by crypto market data aggregator Santiment, which identified that wallets holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC — described by Santiment as “millionaire tier” addresses — are now the largest segment of Bitcoin hodlers and currently account for 48.7% of Bitcoin’s supply.