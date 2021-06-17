McLaren Racing To Bring NFT Fan Experience With Tezos By CoinQuora



McLaren Racing To Bring NFT Fan Experience With Tezos



McLaren Racing and Tezon blockchain has struck a partnership.

Together they will bring an NFT platform that truly explores the ‘fan experience’.

Tezos was chosen for its energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol.

McLaren Racing is teaming up with Tezos to create a new multi-year technical partnership across Formula 1, INDYCAR, and esports. Therefore, Tezos has now become McLaren Racing’s Official Blockchain Partner.

The Racing brand specifically chose Tezos to represent their NFT blockchain debut due to its energy-efficient network and upgradeable technology. In particular, the two intend to create a non-fungible tokens (NFT) platform while keeping the ‘fan experience’ at its heart’s core.

