Margot Robbie Sleeps With A Bunny Rabbit Every Night

Margot is like any other girl.
“Please no one psychoanalyze the fact that I’m 30, and I sleep with a bunny rabbit every night,” Robbie said. “Also, I know what you’re all thinking. That doesn’t look like a bunny rabbit at all!”
“And it is, but she’s 30 years old, and she’s looking a little worse for wear,” the actor continued.
Robbie explained that her bunny is so special to her that she only lets her mom patch the plush toy up.
“I actually only let my mom stitch her up and wash her,” Robbie noted. “Because of COVID, I haven’t seen my mom in, like, almost two years now. So, she’s, yeah, looking a bit raggedy.”
How cute! Robbie’s bunny rabbit means the world to her and you can tell that she loves the little guy so much because she’s kept him around all this time.
