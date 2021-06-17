Lordstown Motors says it has no binding purchase orders from customers By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – Lordstown Motors, which had recently raised concerns about its ability to remain in business, said on Thursday it does not have any binding purchase orders or commitments from customers.
The clarification comes a couple of days after President Rich Schmidt said at an Automotive Press Association that the company has “firm” and “binding” orders for the first two years of production of its electric pickup truck.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.