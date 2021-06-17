Kim Kardashian Explained Her Divorce From Kanye West On The “KUWTK” Reunion

“It was not one specific thing.”

During tonight’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kardashian initially demurred on talking divorce details with host Andy Cohen — but, eventually, she changed her mind.

“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she explained. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”


When it comes to how they’re going to handle parenting their four children post-divorce, though, Kim was quick to state that her and Kanye are on the same page.


“We have an amazing coparenting relationship, and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” she said.


“He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”


This isn’t the first time Kim’s opened up about the end of her and Kanye’s marriage. She opened up about the subject several times during the final season of KUWTK.


“I feel like a fucking failure that it’s [my] third fucking marriage,” she cried during a flashback on a recent episode. “I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”


“He deserves someone that can go and support his every move, and go and move to Wyoming,” she continued. “I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him, and I can’t.”

“I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” she told Kris Jenner during the show’s series finale. “I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want.”


Head here to read more about what Kim’s said so far about her divorce from Kanye.

