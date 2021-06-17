Kaylee Bryant Legacies Interview

15. If you could work with anyone from The Vampire Diaries, who would it be?

Ian Somerhalder has a lot of dogs. So, maybe I want to work with him for the sole reason of just talking about dogs. [Writer’s note: Kaylee revealed she has two rescue dogs, one whom was sleeping right next to them during the interview! Kaylee described the dogs as “both complete and total nuts,” but said she misses them about five minutes after getting into the car to go to work.]

16. Do you think you’re most similar to Josie, Lizzie, or Hope in real life?

I would say I’m an eclectic mix of the three. I can be very headstrong like Hope, very outspoken like Lizzie, and I try to be as loving as Josie, but sometimes that doesn’t always work. But I’d like to think all three.

17. Is there a role people would be surprised to learn you auditioned for, but didn’t get?

I’ve been auditioning since I was eight, so there’s quite a few Disney Channel shows and movies. And I’m sure people would be surprised because I think I auditioned for like, all of them. It’s very funny, one of the first jobs I ever booked in television was Kickin’ It with Leo Howard [Ethan]. Talk about full circle — going from being 12 years old and having no idea what I’m doing to being a series regular on [Legacies] and welcoming Leo to the set.

18. Who’s your favorite Disney princess?

Oh, I love Mulan so much. She was, like, my first crush ever. I also love Moana, but it’s Mulan 1,000%.

19. If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I mean, I do eat rice every day. So maybe just white rice — you can make rice into candy and…yeah, let’s go with rice.

20. If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only bring one book, what would it be?

Oh no! I recently read The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers, and I really enjoyed that book. Oh god, Is that the one that I want to bring, though? I mean, I really enjoyed it and it has many different aspects to it. I don’t know. Or should I go with Harry Potter? I go through different genres too, like right now I’m in a big sci-fi phase, but other times I’ll go the opposite direction and only read biographies. Yeah, that’s super hard. I don’t think I would know!

21. On that note, what’s your Hogwarts house?

Initially, when I was younger, it used to just be straight-up Slytherin. And now, I recently took the Sorting Hat Quiz and I got Ravenclaw. So I’m going to go with Slytherclaw.

BuzzFeed: What’s Josie’s house?

Josie would be Slytherin. She tries very hard and, you know, not everyone in Slytherin is evil. She just, you know, has her way of going about things.

22. Has anything super funny or embarrassing happened to you on set?

I trip a lot on set. I get scared very easily — if I come around the corner and somebody is walking the other direction, I get scared. Everybody knows to walk slowly around me because I get scared so easily.

23. What’s your wildest fan story?

I’ve had people cry before. And I’m an empath, so if somebody starts crying, I immediately am like, “Please don’t cry, because I’m gonna cry.” And then it turns into this whole thing. Once we were shooting in the town square and this young girl with her mom started crying, and I just hugged her and I didn’t know what to say. So there’s a lot of that. There’s also the occasional, “Where’s your twin?” and…I don’t have one, sorry! But yeah, I would say the people who cry always throw me for a loop.

24. How do you unwind after a long day?

I have an hourlong drive home from work, so I usually listen to a lot of music. And by the time I get home, taking off all of my makeup is very therapeutic. Because over time, we’re working 13-hour days, 16-hour days, and it’s just powder constantly building up on my face. So, washing my face is always very therapeutic. And then just laying back and reading a book and petting my dog is the best.

25. Is there a celebrity you get told you look like a lot?

Most recently, Sara Waisglass [from Ginny & Georgia and Degrassi]. We follow each other on social media now and I completely messed up because I don’t know how Twitter works at all. I forgot that there’s a DMing interaction, so we followed each other and I was like, “Oh, that’s nice.” And then just recently, I saw that she had messaged me being like, “We’re twins! We should be friends!” And I immediately messaged back, “I’m so sorry, let’s be friends!”