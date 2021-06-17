JPMorgan Chase buys UK robo-adviser Nutmeg By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A JPMorgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) has acquired Britain’s biggest robo-adviser firm Nutmeg, as the U.S. giant gears up for a big retail expansion push in the UK.
Nutmeg – which has more than 140,000 clients and over 3.5 billion pounds ($4.89 billion) of assets under management – will be the bedrock of JPMorgan Chase’s retail digital wealth management offering internationally, Nutmeg said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7164 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.