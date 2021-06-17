John McAfee Reflects Behind Bars, Laments Lost Fortune By CoinQuora



John McAfee Reflects Behind Bars, Laments Lost Fortune



John McAfee says he has lost everything.

He is still awaiting the final verdict from the Spanish courts.

The US government is working to bring him back to the USA.

John McAfee is spending his days behind bars lamenting over his lost fortune and reflecting on the sorrows of life in prison. The software antivirus visionary is awaiting his verdict from the Spanish courts.

McAfee however, has been in Spain’s prison since October 2020. The reason behind his arrest is a series of charges. In particular, one of the charges is failing to report $23.1 million made during a series of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).

Moreover, another charge is taken from failing to file tax returns for selling the right to his life story for a documentary. All in all, he is allegedly held for multiple money laundering scams, crypto pump-and-dump scams, other fraudulent schemes.

